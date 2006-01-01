New Year’s Resolution?
Another New Year’s Resolution to get fit.
Falling for the same lies won’t get you there.
If you’re sick of failing, Kenzai has a better way.
Similarly, lifting weights haphazardly 7 days a week will only lead to fatigue and a failed result. A successful fitness plan eases you into training and ramps up over time
Getting in shape isn’t supposed to be easy. It takes months of hard work, disciplined eating and consistently showing up to see noticeable results. No pill, detox or cleanse will change this.
I feel more positive and confident. I'm calmer. Body-wise, I feel stronger. I look fitter. I have abs (who knew?). I've lost 8kgs. Mentally, Kenzai has helped me adjust to new challenges. I didn't have a job. I decided Kenzai was a better than wallowing in self pity. And it worked. Kenzai helped start a new adventure with a clean slate. And I got a job!GRAEME B.
I am very proud of the accomplishment and transformation from the last 90 days…I know deep down inside that this is the beginning of a new me.NICHOLAS Z.
My approach towards wellness was always “all or nothing” and I never noticed it until Kenzai.This resulted in a massive yo-yo for years. I have learnt that no matter how busy life leads you to believe it is, there is always time to exercise and prep food - it just takes a bit of planning and intent!ADELYN C.
I came into this program to get into my best (or close to it) shape at 40, which is how I old I will be in November this year. The KB program has confirmed to me that with some skill and lots of discipline, amazing things are possible! If I can achieve what I have in 3 months, then the sky is the limit for what I could do by the end of the year or next year or the one after that...NIKHIL K.
What a journey - it has changed my life. I feel great, I feel confident and have more energy than ever.PAUL H.
This program works like no other before it!KATHY K.
As well as a remarkable transformation from homely woodsman to Wolverine, I have seen other things happening as a result...my wife with the jump rope, my youngest with the bands, my eldest with a 5k and we will be doing a marine commando obstacle course, and we are all eating more healthy food. And we like it!ALEX C.
Thank you Tara my beautiful wife for not wanting a middle aged lazy unfit chubby husband anymore and giving me the gift of Kenzai for my 42 birthday. I have loved every minute of it and feel amazing. Like everything in life, it has been tough but the results have been fantastic- I've never felt so good .PAUL S.
Wow! 90 days ended! It's hard to believe we are done. I feel a great sense of accomplishment. I also am so proud of myself. I learned that I can do it if I commit to it!RITSUKO M.
The benefits have been huge, my back ache has all but gone, I have more energy. Friends have been impressed by how much trimmer I am; I was in much better shape for my recent medical; Finally I was able to keep up with everyone else on the rugby pitch- no small achievement.JON H.
I don't even know where to start… I've loved Kenzai. Not only has my body changed, but my mind has too - I feel happy all the time. I can run for miles and I love it. I can skip for 20 minutes and feel great. It’s really satisfying!TAM S.
This has been a great experience!
I know we shouldn't talk about weight but i have lost 8kgs. I also have the best muscle tone i have had for a long time so on that basis i have lost 8kgs ++ of fat... i didn't even know i was carrying that much excess!ADAM S.
I’ve experienced great change in the last 3 months.I've lost about 13 kilos. My back is hugely improved. I had trouble getting out of bed with chronic pain and rarely a week went by without popping pain killer to get by. Now, I rarely have any trouble. I can actually run to catch a bus about to take off.ADAM St.
Kenzai, why did you work when everything else I had tried had failed? I never gave up on you, because you never gave up on me. Like all good coaches, you pushed me further than I thought I could go. Amazing support from the trainers and team. I am the happiest I have ever been and the healthiest too!AMY O.
This was such a great journey and so much more than a weight loss plan. I gained a great deal from this experience, body and mind. I went into this feeling that I knew how to be healthy, but I gained real understanding and better perspective. This has been a journey to my healthiest self and a learning experience!BRANDY S.
I am in better shape than I have been for more than a decade, and I am fitter and stronger than I can ever recall being. And it only took three months… amazing really. The changes feel sustainable and I have the knowledge to keep on track.EDWARD F.
The physical changes have been amazing! I’ve dropped 8.5kg and most importantly I love the way my body looks and the way I feel! Mentally I have a much healthier attitude to food. My understanding of how to be healthy is so much clearer. The daily lessons, the progressive diet and the fitness program have taught me so much.EMILY N.
I got exactly what I needed. The most pleasing thing is that I can play; dance and tussle around with my 2yr old daughter. I am more flexible.JASON H.
For me this is a milestone and is just the start of the journey that I now feel very well equipped to continue- I know what works and what doesn't. Numbers don't count but for the record I have lost a very solid 19kg which is just about a holiday suitcase.JONATHAN B.
Wow what an amazing journey!… My body has changed dramatically, i am very fit and i am happy to say that i have dropped almost 23kg in weight…I remember my first attempt at skipping, how hilarious! I was puffing after 20 skips… True to the magic of kenzai 90 days later i now skip 3500...LAUREN J.
I’m sure I've lost weight but more importantly, I lost mass and gained the knowledge and desire to eat healthy. I've gained the ability to make conscious decisions about what goes into my body. I've gained the appreciation of what my physical and mental self can do when I decide I can.MARIE E.
The tools and lessons I have been given are robust. I managed to do exercise every day because skipping didn't destroy me. I travelled out of HKG for 34 days of the 90 but the plan worked because my gym was portable and I had been taught to prioritise my time. The diets were flexible enough to enable me to stick with it.MARK C.
The entire KB experience has been completely rewarding. Not only getting into great shape and the weight loss (final weigh in was 158.6 lbs. - down 23 lbs. from Jan 15) but the quality time spent taking this journey with my wife.MARK C.
I am overall very pleased with the result and think it is ( aside from daily egg whites) very sustainable. I really liked the lessons and the dietary side of kenzai the most.”MARY M.
Oh wow, what a journey! I learnt so much through out the program it's surreal. The lessons were amazing, and the nutritional and exercise info have taught me so much!MONA G.
I am super happy with this program. The blogging and teams help a lot. I was skeptical at first but I am convinced. It was inspiration all around.RAHUL D.
Kenzai has taught me a lot - discipline with diet, resolute focus on exercise, and knowledge of how the body really works… my weight, stamina and energy levels are what they were over 20 years ago.ROHIT C.
The Kenzai experience has been a very enriching one for me. I never in my dreams thought I could be so disciplined about my diet and my fitness.SUMA M.
We do things differently here at Kenzai. We believe you are intelligent beings, capable of hearing the truth.
Getting in shape is hard.
There are no shortcuts or secret hacks. There’s just a nutrition plan, smart targeted exercise, and the firm guidance of a qualified trainer. This is what we do at Kenzai, and it’s all we do. Because it’s the only approach that actually works.LEARN MORE
